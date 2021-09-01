Although Hancock County was spared the worst of Hurricane Ida’s winds on Sunday and Monday, many parts of the county were still dealing with flooding on Tuesday morning.
“MDOT has Hwy. 603 shut down between Texas Flat and Jourdan River Shores because there’s water coming over the road by the Jourdan River Steamer,” Hancock Emergency Management Agency Director Brian “Hooty” Adam said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“We’ve had a lot of flooding,” Adam said, but so far, no reports of storm-related injuries.
“We had a quite a few people in the shelters,” Adam said, including 87 people at the Kiln shelter and 24 at the Necaise Crossing shelter.
“Necaise Crossing was basically an overflow shelter,” Adam said. “We can fit a lot more (in the Kiln shelter), but not with COVID. Social distance, that shuts our totals down a lot, actually. Everything at the shelters seemed to go well, though.”
Adam said it will be some time before there is an official estimate of storm damage county-wide.
“We’ve been out assessing the waters,” he said. “We still have some areas that have water over the road, and we’re going to go out and reassess them in a little while.”
As of Tuesday morning, he said, there had been no reports of major damage.
He urged anyone with property damage from the storm to contact the EMA at 228-255-0942.
