‘I’m a Chain’: Bay St. Louis native opens second bakery in Old Town Bay St. Louis

“This is home,” Brooke Rester, who owns and operates Dolce Bakeshop with her husband Bill, said of her decision to open a second location in downtown Bay St. Louis.
“This is where I always wanted to be,” she said. “And that’s not to say I’m not grateful for Long Beach, that’s the best decision we ever made, but this is where we were looking when we found Long Beach.”
“I just keep thinking about what Annelle says, ‘The Lord works in mysterious ways,’’’ Truvy West - ‘Steel Magnolias’
Prior to opening the Long Beach location, Rester — along with four other women — operated a co-op in Picayune named The B.A.K.E. Project. B.A.K.E. stood for building a kinder environment. The store offered baked goods, monogramming, and home decor, all of which was initially done in the women’s homes.
One day, Rester said, her husband Bill asked her, “If you could go anywhere, do anything, be anything you wanted, what would you do?”
“I said I would love to have a bakery where when I open my front door, I can see the water,” she said. “It was literally like a week later, we went and visited the location in Long Beach. We pulled into the driveway and when I turned around, the water was right there. It was just like this moment. We just looked at each other and said ‘this is it.’’’
The Resters opened Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach in April 2017.
The Long Beach location became Rester’s “bakery by the sea” and that sentiment still holds true for the Bay St. Louis location, given it’s only a block away from the water, she said.
“I’m a chain! Oh, Spud, oh!” - Truvy West “Steel Magnolias
When the space became available in downtown Bay St. Louis, Rester — much like Truvy West in one of her favorite films, “Steel Magnolias” — realized her dream of opening not only a second location, but a bakery in her hometown.
“It wasn’t like this when we were kids, we’ve watched it grow and boom down here,” she said. “We just thought we could fill a niche here because there wasn’t another bakery in Old Town.”
Rester opened Dolce Bakeshop Bay St. Louis on June 14, 2023.
“The response has been great,” she said. “Our first couple of weeks were amazing. Then it kind of leveled out a little bit. We got our first Second Saturday under our belt with Frida Fest. That was amazing.”
Rester said they are excited to be part of all the “excitement” in Old Town and recently joined the Old Town Merchants Association.
“There’s always something going on,” she said.
In further homage to the film, Rester placed a slogan from the film on her website.
“I put on there, ‘now two locations to serve you,’ just like Truvy,” she said.
“That which does not kill us makes us stronger,” Clairee Belcher - “Steel Magnolias
Rester said that operating two locations of Dolce Bakeshop has been demanding, but rewarding.
“It is exhausting and wonderful all at the same time,” Rester said. “It’s definitely had its challenges. You definitely have your days where you feel stretched thin, because I’m the type of person that wants to be involved. I want my eyes on everything. But, I have amazing general managers at both locations. When I’m not there, they run it exactly like I would.”
“I kind of like hiring somebody with a past,” Truvy West - “Steel Magnolias
The Bay St. Louis location is also fully-staffed beginning with general manager Kelli Bowman, who is a graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute in Baton Rouge. Rester said Bowman has been with her for about three years.
Jaden Lackey is a baking assistant and has been with Dolce for about five years. Lackey begin working with Rester when she was in high school and then returned during the summer and holiday breaks while attending college.
Gabrielle Sanders — a recent high school graduate — runs the front counter, Rester said.
“Pink is my signature color,” Shelby Eatenton - Steel Magnolias
While the walls of Dolce Bakeshop Bay St. Louis don’t look like they’ve been “hosed down with Pepto Bismol,” the decor inside the shop does boast hints of “blush and bashful” with a pink couch, a rose covered wall, and a pink cabinet, which displays several varieties of sprinkles.
Patrons can sit at tables topped with pink flowers in a vase, while sipping on coffee and dining on pastries.
“Ouiser, can we call a truce long enough for me to get a piece of cake?” Drum Eatenton - Steel Magnolias
The menu at the Bay St. Louis location features many of the same items offered in Long Beach, which includes gourmet cupcakes, cookies, macarons, homemade marshmallows, and homemade gelato, Rester said.
Bowman has also been dabbling in breakfast pastries, Rester said, including different flavors of muffins, scones, and danishes.
Rester said they have also started shipping their cookies nationwide, which are available for order on the Dolce website. There is a rotating menu of cookies each week.
As she does at her Long Beach location, Rester said, she plans to start offering after school specials for local students, which are announced on Dolce’s Facebook page.
Dolce Bakeshop Bay St. Louis is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bakery is closed on Mondays.
It is located at 131 Main Street D, Bay St. Louis and people can contact staff at 228-224-7795.
Learn more about Dolce and its offerings, which includes weddings, cakes, and classes and events, at www.dolcebakes.net and through Facebook and Instagram at Dolce Bakeshop.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.