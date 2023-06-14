The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a temporary closure as of Wednesday, June 14, 2023, of Interstate 10 westbound between mile marker 8 and SR 607 (Exit 2) in Hancock County.
An accident involving an overturned car hauler early this morning resulted in a shutdown of I-10 west.
Officials say two people died in the accident, which occurred at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, but few details are yet available.
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 13 to get around the closure via SR 607 and I-59. Drivers are reminded LADOTD has the U.S. 90 bridge over the Pearl River closed and traffic now will NOT be able to cross into Louisiana there.
Motorists traveling I-10 westbound in Hancock County should be prepared to stop as traffic is moving slowly and are advised to be alert for roadside response crews in the area. Get live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
