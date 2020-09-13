The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has extended the Hurricane Warning now in effect for Tropical Storm Sally westward to Morgan City, La., but the warning is still in effect all the way east to Ocean Springs.
The NHC now says that Sally is expected to approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the Hurricane Warning area late Monday and Monday night, then move farther inland over southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
At its latest update, the NHC said that Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft had determined that the maximum sustained winds of the storm have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Sally was still forecast to become a hurricane by Monday, with additional strengthening possible before landfall Monday night.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel are schedule to conduct a press conference on the storm at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
"A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area," according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). "A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
