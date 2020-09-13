The Hurricane Warning that went into effect early on Sunday has been extended eastward from Ocean Springs to the Mississippi-Alabama state line, according to the National Hurricane Center.
It still extends westward to Morgan City, La. There is also a Storm Surge Warning in effect from Port Fourchon, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
According to the NHC's 10 p.m. update Sunday, "the center of
Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday,and approach the northern Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area on Tuesday. Sally is expected to move slowly northward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday."
Maximum sustained winds at that point were near 60 mph with higher gusts, but strengthening is expected and Sally is forecast to become hurricane by Monday night, "with some additional strengthening possible before the center crosses the northern Gulf Coast," according to the NHC.
"Sally is expected to be a slow moving system resulting
in significant flash flooding for the central Gulf Coast Monday into Wednesday. Sally is expected to produce rainfall of 8 to 16 inches with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast Louisiana from Monday through the middle of the week. This rainfall will likely result in new widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers."
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday evening issued its first mandatory evacuation order for all low-lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous and creeks and in travel trailers, modular homes, mobile homes, hones under construction and/or partially constructed homes. The order takes effect Monday at 7 a.m.
The New Orleans Office of the National Weather service issued a Flood Warning for the Jourdan river near Kiln and Bay St. Louis that will be in effect until Sept. 15 at 8:53 p.m.
The NWS is predicting that the river will rise above flood stage early on Tuesday afternoon.
