The Hurricane Warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis has been changed to a Tropical Storm Warning.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Hurricane Warning was still in effect from east of Bay St. Louis to Navarre, Fla.
Satellite images still show Sally heading toward the Mississippi-Alabama state line, but very slowly, meaning the predicted path could still change.
Some of the storm surge and high wind threat for Hancock County has lessened as Hurricane Sally lurks in the Gulf -- the National Hurricane Center said in its 10 a.m. update Tuesday that the storm is "crawling" northwestward -- but we're still in for a lot of wind and rain.
The National Weather Service said there will still likely be "moderate rainfall flooding" in the area. Fortunately, the NWS said, the "situation is unfavorable for tornadoes."
At 10 a.m., Sally was about 55 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 110 miles south of Mobile, according to the NHC.
"A slow north-northwestward to northward motion is expected this afternoon, followed by a slow northward to north-northeastward motion tonight through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will pass near the coast of southeastern Louisiana today, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday," according to the NHC.
Sally's maximum sustained winds were near 85 mph with higher gusts, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 125 miles.
