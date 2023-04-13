A tug-of-war between two competing atmospheric and oceanic factors, namely El Niño and a very warm Atlantic Ocean, is making it even more difficult than usual to predict the total number of storms that will occur in the upcoming 2023 hurricane season.
That was the message from Dr. Phil Klotzbach, head of Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project, as he discussed the group’s 2023 hurricane season forecast at the National Tropical Weather Conference in South Padre Island, Texas, on Thursday morning (April 13).
The main reason for expecting fewer tropical storms and hurricanes is the strong likelihood that wind shear in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea will be abnormally high this year because of El Niño. Wind shear is large when wind speed and/or direction changes significantly from the lower to middle and upper altitudes in the atmosphere. Shear tilts convective clouds as they grow, disrupting the concentration of energy near a central core that is needed for tropical storms to intensify.
Wind shear in the Atlantic’s main development region is usually higher when the atmospheric and oceanic phenomenon known as El Niño is underway. El Niño occurs when upper ocean temperatures in the eastern and central tropical Pacific Ocean are significantly warmer-than-average. Those warm sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in turn affect atmospheric wind patterns across much of the world.
The colder-than-normal phase of tropical Pacific ocean temperatures is known as La Niña, and is associated with very different global atmospheric circulation patterns than El Niño. La Niña tends to coincide with weaker wind shear over the tropical Atlantic. The most recent La Niña was one of the few “triple dip” La Niña episodes on record. It began in September 2020 and, except for a brief break in the summer of 2021, lasted until last month.
SSTs in the eastern and central tropical Pacific have now risen to slightly above average for this time of year and are rising rapidly near the west coast of South America. This warmth, in addition to trends in surface winds over the Pacific and computer modeling, have forecasters predicting that a full-blown El Niño is likely to kick in sometime this summer. If that happens, increased wind shear over the Atlantic should inhibit tropical storm development.
However, there is another factor to consider. Eastern and central tropical and subtropical Atlantic SSTs are much warmer than normal. That warmth may give developing systems in the Atlantic the boost of energy they need to overcome the El Niño-induced wind shear.
For now, Klotzbach is hedging his bets by calling for a slightly below-average number of named storms in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean. He noted, however, that in previous hurricane seasons when both El Niño and a warmer-than-normal Atlantic occurred simultaneously, some of those seasons were very busy while others were very quiet.
Klotzbach reminded the audience that April and May seasonal forecasts issued from his group, as well as those issued by over 20 other organizations including NOAA, are less accurate than updates made during the summer. Klotzbach’s Colorado State group will release updated forecasts at the beginning of June, July, and August.
This week’s Colorado State outlook estimates the probability of a hurricane passing within 50 miles of Mississippi this year to be 30 percent and the odds of a major hurricane (sustained winds greater than 110 miles per hour) to be 8 percent. Those odds are nearly identical to the probabilities based on the number of storms that have affected coastal Mississippi over the last 140 years.
And, as Dr. Klotzbach points out each year, if there is only one major hurricane during the entire season and it happens to make landfall in your community, you and your neighbors will remember it as an active year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.