Sally was upgraded to a Category Two hurricane on Monday afternoon and was expected to make landfall near the Mississippi-Alabama state line either late on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.
At its 4 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center extended the Hurricane Warning eastward along the coast of the Florida Panhandle to Navarre, Fla.; and the Storm Surge Warning to Mobile Bay. At its 7 p.m. update Monday, the NHC said that data from reconnaissance aircraft indicated maximum sustained winds at near 100 mph with higher gusts, and that "strengthening is forecast tonight and early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf Coast.
The Hurricane Warning began for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River and Jackson counties on Sunday, and was in effect from Morgan City, La. to the Alabama-Florida border. A Storm Surge Warning was also in effect from Port Fourchon, La., to the Alabama-Florida state line.
Schools were closed in Hancock County both Monday and Tuesday. And the state gaming commission ordered all Coast casinos to close by 4 p.m. Monday, citing the threat of tidal surge and flood water.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency — in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, and Cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland — issued a mandatory evacuation beginning Monday at 7 a.m. for low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous, creeks, and in travel trailers, modular homes, mobile homes, homes under construction and or partially constructed homes.
The EMA also opened the storm shelter at 18320 Hwy. 43 in Kiln on Monday.
Street flooding had already begun in Garden Isles on Monday morning. The Mississippi State Medical Needs Shelter at 1640 Coy Ave. in Wiggins opened at 3 p.m. Monday. It is a shelter of last resort for people whose medical needs can’t be accommodated in a general population shelter.
According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Warning for the Jourdan River near Kiln and Bay St. Louis was in effect from late Tuesday morning until late Wednesday night.
“Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the hurricane warning area late tonight and Tuesday," the NHC reported Monday. "Sally is expected to be a slow moving system as it approaches land, producing 8 to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeast Louisiana through the
middle of the week. Life-threatening flash flooding is likely. In addition, this rainfall will likely lead to widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers."
