Hurricane Laura seems to be continuing its westward trend toward the Texas-Louisiana state line, but officials say Hancock County could still get serious wind and storm surge that could cause flooding in low-lying areas.
Laura was upgraded from a tropical storm as of 7:15 a,m. Tuesday, becoming the fourth hurricane of the 2020 season. Meteorologists predict it may strengthen up to a Category 3 or 4 hurricane before making landfall.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, “A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those areas on Thursday.”
The NHC said “significant strengthening” of the storm was forecast and Laura is “expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.”
A Storm Surge watch was still in effect Tuesday for Hancock and Harrison counties, over to Ocean Springs.
“A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours,” according to the NHC.
Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian “Hootie” Adam said Monday that, due to the unpredictability of the storm, residents should still “be very, very vigilant and continue their preparations and continue to take all the safety precautions for their families they need to.”
