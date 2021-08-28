As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, Hurricane ida's track had shifted slightly eastward, but the National Hurricane Center had still not reinstated the Hurricane Watch for the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
"Unfortunately, the eastward shift trend in the center line track continues and that means more of Metro New Orleans will experience wind gusts to 75-80+ during the daylight hours on Sunday," veteran New Orleans meteorologist Bob Breck said on his blog Saturday evening. "Could that shift stop and switch back a little westward? Sure, but models have been in remarkable agreement with this storm and they all agree (consensus) on the eastward shift."
Breck said the latest model had shifted 15-20 miles to the east, meaning "The eye wall winds (100+) will now be over Grand Isle, Lafitte, Kenner, Covington up to Folsom. If this shift verifies, Morgan City/Berwick and even Houma/Thibodaux would see lesser impacts since they would be on the weaker side of Ida. However, there is still time for that center line to shift back to the west."
As of 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Hurricane Ida was 234.18 miles south-southeast of Bay St. Louis, according to weatherstem.com, a subsidiary of The Weather Channel. Ida's peak winds at that time were 105 mph with gusts to about 125 mph, still moving northwest at 16 mph.
Ida was still expected to hit coastal Louisiana somewhere west of New Orleans on Sunday evening, with rain bands and high winds starting to affect the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.
The NHC still had a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning in effect for the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast, with predicted sustained winds of around 73 mph or lower and 7-to-11 foot storm surge likely. The Coast could also see up to 10 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday.
