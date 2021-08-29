While the Mississippi Gulf Coast had escaped much of Hurricane Ida's wrath as it made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana earlier in the day, Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said the storm has "taken a turn for the worse."
At the county and city official update call at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Favre said, they learned that Ida had begun to make its northward turn slightly earlier than predicted.
"We're looking at now, 90-to-100 mph winds with higher gusts, rather than 30-to-40 mph winds with gusts," Favre said. It's gonna be a big difference. It will be here probably until Monday morning, throughout the night and everything."
The county-wide curfew went into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and will be active until 6 a.m. Monday.
While people cannot evacuate and must shelter in place at this point, Favre said, "Be prepared. Pay close attention to it, continue further monitoring Don't just forget about it -- this is a very dangerous storm. We just need to keep a very close eye on it."
The Sea Coast Echo will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
