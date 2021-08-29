Hurricane Ida has intensified to become "an extremely dangerous Category 4" storm as it pulses toward the Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center, with sustained wind speeds of 150 mph and higher gusts.
"Ida is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," according to the NHC's Sunday morning advisory. "Some additional strengthening is forecast, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall."
Ida is now expected to make landfall either late this morning or early this afternoon.
"The worst impacts will hit from Grand Isle to Kenner to Hammond westward," New Orleans meteorologist Bob Breck said in his Sunday morning blog update. "Even the heart of (New Orleans) could see 100+ gusts since Ida has become stronger."
Hancock County is still east of the Hurricane Warning area, but the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is still in the Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning zone, with some flooding already starting to occur as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
As of 8:55 a.m., Ida was 113.29 miles south of Bay St. Louis and moving northwest at 14 mph, according to weatherstem.com.
"Tornadoes will be possible today into Monday from
southeast Louisiana across southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle," according to he NHC report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.