The eye of Hurricane Ida started making landfall near Grand Isle at around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
"As Hurricane Ida makes landfall just to the west of Port Fourchon, our hearts go out for Grand Isle which is taking the full force of the storm," New Orleans meteorologist Bob Breck said in his 11 a.m. blog update. "During the next several hours, the winds and the rain intensity will be increasing making it very dangerous to be outside. All local officials are pleading, begging for folks to stay inside during the worst of the storm."
As of 11:53 a.m. Sunday, Ida was 93.2 miles south-southwest of Bay St. Louis, according to weatherstem.com, with peak winds of 150 mph and gusts to 185 mph, moving northwest at 13 mph.
As Ida prepared to make landfall near Grand Isle on Sunday, its outer bands were already buffeting the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with flooding in low-lying areas.
Due to the severe weather, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Board of Supervisors have announced the county and all the cities will be under curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday.
Hancock County is well east of the Hurricane Warning and Hurricane Watch area, but the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is still in the Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning zone.
The National Weather Service also warns of possible tornado activity across the Mississippi Gulf Coast as the storm progresses.
