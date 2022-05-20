There are three different major events planned in Bay St. Louis this weekend, including the 7th annual Pirate Day in the Bay on Friday and Saturday; the second annual “What Floats Your Cardboard Boat” race on on Saturday morning; and the ArtsAlive celebration all day on Saturday, returning for the first time since COVID-19 hit.
Pirate Day
The 7th annual Pirate Day in the Bay celebration, organized by the non-profit Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, is centered around Old Town and Pirate Central, located at S. Beach Blvd. and Court Street. This festival, named a Top Twenty Event by the Southeast Tourism Society and Mississippi Magazine’s 2021 Spring Festival M-List winner for Best of Travel Awards, draws locals and visitors from across 50 states and Canada.
The event will include music, family-friendly activities, and a few adult-only events. Krewe members will be in full pirate attire, and visitors are encouraged to wear their pirate best to celebrate the Bay’s pirate history, dating back more than 200 years.
The festival kicks off Friday, May 20 at 4 p.m., when pirates officially arrive in Bay St. Louis and begin meandering their way through Old Town with an adult pub-crawl and scavenger hunt throughout local eateries and establishments. This adults-only event requires a ticket, which can be purchased in advance or at Pirate Central that day. All ages are welcome to enjoy free live music 7-11 p.m.
Mid-morning Saturday join in or be an active spectator for the family-friendly Lil’ Buccaneers’ Parade at 11 a.m. Kids can also enjoy the pirate play zone, also open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. (small fee required for entrance). The popular pirate costume contest is scheduled for noon with an overall adult male and female winner named, as well as the top three winners in several children’s age groups.
Also on Saturday, shop the craft vendors and enjoy entertainment all day at Pirate Central. See the ever-popular belly dancer troupe from Pandorium Belly Dance Company followed by the Pirate Invasion Parade and ROMC dance performers at 5 p.m.
After the parade enjoy live entertainment featuring a New Orleans favorite, “Top Cats”, from 7-11 p.m. and a Grand Finale Fireworks Display over the harbor at 9 p.m.
Although most events of this weekend are free, the weekend festival is an annual fundraiser for the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, a volunteer organization that promotes economic development in Hancock County and through fundraising, supports a very diverse group of interests to include the arts, veterans services, scholarships, job creation, and other non-profit organizations in the community.
Full details and the event schedule can be found on the website www.MKOTSH.com. For further information, call Dina Rosetti at (228) 216-6416 or Ginny Cabell at (601) 953-1972.
Cardboard Boat Race
This year, the pirates have teamed up with the the Hancock County Historical Society to incorporate the second annual “What Floats Your Cardboard Boat” event into their Pirate Day in the Bay festival. The Historical Society is challenging all cities, municipalities, schools, organizations, individuals, or groups to get creative and build a cardboard boat per specifications and come “float your boat,” off the beach adjacent to the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor harbor. There are several prize categories and there is plenty of room for spectators along the pier overlooking the starting line. Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snowballs & Ice Cream vendor truck will be there as the sun warms up the Bay.
There will be prizes for race finishers and winners, best design, and most dramatic sinking.
Last year’s event included 15 boats of unique design and questionable sea worthiness with a majority finishing the race. Hundreds of spectators lined the fishing pier and sea wall to enjoy this highly competitive event.
For construction tips, rules and registration go to https://hancock39520.wixsite.com/my-site or call Chris Roth (228-323-1105).
To register a cardboard boat, and see rules and instruction tips, go to www.hancockcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
ArtsAlive!
Arts Alive! is back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, and admission is free.
ArtsAlive, Hancock County’s premiere arts festival, got its start back in 2004 as a studio tour of members of The Arts, Hancock County. As with most events of this nature, Arts Alive! started small and encompassed much of the Bay St. Louis historic downtown.
By 2019, the festival was bursting at the seams with more than 5,000 visitors packing into Old Town Bay St. Louis, and it seemed evident that a new venue would have to be found. COVID interrupted any plans to grow the festival and, like so many other events, was put on hold.
The Arts, Hancock County Board of Directors put their heads together to evaluate the situation. Then, through the unexpected and kind donation of local art lover Mamie Hillery, The Arts, Hancock County was able to purchase a permanent home in the heart of the Historic Depot District on Blaize Avenue. The choice was obvious; Arts Alive! must move to the Depot District! Blaize Avenue, already the home to the Alice Mosley and Mardi Gras Museums, as well as the Historic Depot, Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, the Tourism Bureau, and now The Arts, Hancock County, would quickly become known as the Historic Depot Arts District.
Arts Alive BSL is celebrating art by showcasing some of the region’s best professional artists. In the Artists & Artisans Showcase, artists and artisans will be showing and selling their art throughout the Depot Arts District along Blaize Avenue. Exhibitions by Hancock County students will be on display in The Community Hall. Through their Teaching Artists, TheArts, is enriching lives by offering demonstrations by local artists in the MakerSpace area, also located in The Community Hall. Admission to #Arts Alive BSL is free and open to the public. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three winners in the Culinary Dessert Competition held in The Community Hall at 2 p.m..
Currently undergoing extensive renovation, the new Arts building will serve as the jumping off place for Arts Alive! 2022. his year will feature three performance stages, a juried Artist’s Trail with more than 40 spaces for artists, a Culinary Competition, a Student Art Exhibition, and a full day in the Maker’s Space where you can observe artisans at work, as well as try your hand at making pottery, painting, creative writing, and more
