It was a foggy night in Bay St. Louis this past Saturday, but that didn’t keep hundreds of people from crowding into the 200 block of Beach Boulevard in Old Town for the New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop.
“It was bigger and better than last year and it’s going to be even bigger and better next year,” event organizer Jim MacPhaille said.
MacPhaille, a developer who owns multiple businesses and properties in Bay St. Louis, started the event to ring in the New Year for 2020 atop his 200 North Beach Restaurant. He commissioned local artist Steve Barney to create the brightly-lit oyster sculpture, which drops in the 10-second countdown to the New Year, signaling the start of a massive fireworks display.
While the pandemic put a damper on the New Year’s 2021 event, it returned last year to an even bigger crowd.
The Dave Mayley Band performed at the first two events, and was joined this year by Andree and the Giants and Dian Diaz from the Beau Rivage.
“We had a lot more bands this year, and had a great lineup, and Dian Diaz was incredible and really moved the crowd,” MacPhaille said. “And the fireworks just went on forever — Josh DeSalvo and King Waste and Mayor Mike Favre did a fantastic job.
“Everything was just so smooth and went well, and there were a lot more people, and everybody just had a great time, listening to a free concert where everybody could bring chairs and just come out and enjoy themselves.”
This year’s event was co-sponsored by the Silver Slipper Casino Hotel, Mississippi Power, Hancock Whitney, King Waste, John McDonald Realty and Eagan Insurance.
“We’re going to look for more sponsors and try to provide more bands for next New Year and hopefully get even more people,” MacPhaille said. “It’s a great, free event and we want to continue the tradition.”
