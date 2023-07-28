After a hot weekend, forecasters expect temperatures to trend even a little hotter across coastal Mississippi next week. That’s thanks to a massive high pressure system several miles high in the atmosphere. The center of the high pressure will be near Oklahoma much of the week, but it will cover much of the country from the Canadian border to the Gulf Coast.
Today (Friday, July 28) and through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures near the coast are forecast to reach the middle 90s. Farther inland over the coastal counties and in the interior of the state, away from the moderating influence of the sea breeze, 97-98 degree readings will be common.
By Monday the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts highs along the coast to rise into the upper 90s, while some inland locations are likely to creep into triple digits. That’s four to eight degrees warmer than the historical averages for the last day of July.
Although slightly less humid than some days earlier in July this year, it will still be muggy enough to send the heat index into the 105-112 degree range during the middle part of each day throughout the week. That same humidity will keep overnight lows from dropping much below 80 near the coast and the middle 70s inland.
The vast majority of each day and night will be dry. But, with so much heat energy and plenty of moisture in the lower atmosphere, there’s always the possibility that a hot bubble of air from near ground level will rise and punch through the sinking motion induced by the high pressure system, resulting in some afternoon thunderstorms. NWS forecasters put the chances of a brief thunderstorm affecting any particular location in south Mississippi in the 20 to 50 percent range during the coming week. That translates into the likelihood of more days without rain than days with rain.
