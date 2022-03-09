Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center on Monday hosted an open house to celebrate its recent accreditation by the National Children’s Association, but also took the opportunity to honor local law enforcement officers for their work on behalf of Hancock County children.
“We’re one of only 13 children’s advocacy centers in Mississippi,” Hope Haven Executive Director John James said Monday. Having achieved accreditation from the NCA means Hope Haven “has met the very highest standards in the country for a children’s advocacy center.”
James said Hope Haven served more than 400 children and their families from Hancock and Pearl River counties last year alone.
Hope Haven began in 1995 when then-Judge Ann Williamson recognized the need for a children’s shelter. Hope Haven served as a shelter for children who had been neglected and/or abused until Hurricane Katrina forced it to close in 2005.
Later, Hope Haven’s mission changed to serving abused and neglected children through community education, advocacy and direct assistance to families.
Hope Haven supports neglected and abused children and their families each year and works closely with law enforcement officials, the District Attorney’s office and Child Protective Services in the investigation and prosecution of child sexual and physical abuse cases.
“Our forensic interviewers are there to interview children who have suffered sexual abuse or severe physical abuse,” James said. “We do it in a way that is very soothing for the child.
“When a child comes here, our forensic interviewer works with the child (in a comfortable room) to discuss what happened or what’s been alleged,” helping the child explain his or her situation and deal with the trauma in a safe, supportive atmosphere.
“Before this concept, kids would be taken to police stations and be interviewed, or taken to a CPS office, and that could be very disturbing for the child.”
Hope Haven continues supporting the child as long as the case is open, James said.
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker on Monday praised Hope Haven and local law enforcement officials for their work on behalf of the Coast’s children.
“This organization, Hope Haven, and the children’s advocacy center in Gulfport, they are crucial (to the D.A.’s office) in working the cases where children have been victimized,” Parker said. “The things the forensic interviewers go through allow the children to tell their stories in their own words.”
“We want to make sure the wrong-doer is held responsible,” Parker said, “but we also want to make sure that the child and the child’s family is taken care of.”
Sadly, Parker said, federal funding for children’s advocacy centers was slashed by about 33 percent across-the-board last year.
“That’s something I’m hopeful the legislature is going to make up for,” he said.
Also during Monday’s event, Parker presented two special awards from Hope Haven to local law officers for their dedicated service on behalf of Hancock County children.
James said the awards were for cases worked in 2020 and 2021 — “we’re a little behind because of the COVID situation,” James said, but he wanted to make sure the officers were recognized.
The 2020 award went to Waveland Investigator Jamie Nelson.
Because of Nelson’s dedication, Parker said, the perpetrator was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years in prison, day-for-day.
“This particular case, it dealt with two victims,” Parker said. “This case also involved somebody who had done this to other victims, and not just over a year’s period, but over decades in other states. … Jamie never stopped investigating, and she not only found other victims, she got them here to testify.”
Parker presented the 2021 award to Hancock County Sheriff’s Investigator Matt Sekinger.
“He did such a good investigation, it led to a guilty plea and the defendant got 30 years in prison,” Parker said, again, day-for-day, meaning there is no chance for early release.
Sekinger got the call, Parker said, “and immediately throws it into overdrive,” doing all the work necessary to get the warrants and evidence needed in the case.
“We were able to find valuable DNA evidence and forensic evidence from computer devices” that helped put the offender away.
“We want to thank you for being able to put the needs of what it takes (to do the job) ahead of your own needs,” Parker told Nelson and Sekinger. “You’re getting these awards for individual cases, but we know, it’s every day.”
Also during Monday’s event, James recognized Hope Haven founder Ann Williamson and her husband Greg — who is still an active board member — for their many decades of service on behalf of abused and neglected children.
Hope Haven always needs volunteers and supplies to help local children. It does not charge for services, but funds all programs through donations from individuals and foundations, fundraisers and grants.
If you’d like to volunteer or donate, or for more information, call Hope Haven at 228-466-6395; email info@hopehavencac.org; or go to www.hopehavencas.org.
