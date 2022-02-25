The Carnival fun continues in Hancock County as the clock counts down toward Fat Tuesday — Holy Trinity Catholic School’s Krewe of Knights paraded in downtown Bay St. Louis on Friday, with the Krewe of Diamondhead poised to roll on Saturday, the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse on Lundi Gras and the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation on Mardi Gras Day.
Holy Trinity’s Krewe of Knight’s paraded on Second Street, Union Street and Beach Boulevard on Friday, turning back up toward the school beside Our Lady of the Gulf Church. Back at the school, HTC’s Queen Madison Mayfield and King Raiden Calhoun were toasted by the royal court of the Krewe of Nereids.
Master of Ceremonies Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock Chamber, introduced the royal court. Jeremy Burke, representing Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre, presented proclamations to the king and queen declaring Friday “Krewe of Knights Day in the Bay.”
Other HTC royalty included:
• PreK-3, Mrs. McCubbin, Duke Beckham Cunningham and Maid Presley Corr.
• PreK-3, Mrs. Rodrigue, Duke Mason Garriga and Maid Jocelin Klein.
• PreK-4, Mrs. Favre, Duke Brooks Adam and Maid Audrey Ladner.
• PreK-4, Mrs. McNeill, Duke Remington Cox and Maid Amelia Copeland.
• Kindergarten, Duke Tristan Johnson and Maid Amelia Smith, and Duke Riley Dedeaux and Maid Lillian Heaps.
• First grade, Nolan, Duke Dominic Gambino and Maid Penelope Davidson.
• First grade, Perrone, Duke Brantley Adam and Maid Payton Breland.
• Second grade, Duke A.J. Frederick and Maid Eva Ladner.
• Third grade, Duke Branson Allen and Maid Kyleigh Johnson.
• 4th grade, Duke Cooper Lamb and Maid Brayleigh Henzen.
• Fifth grade, Duke Justin Redmon and Maid Abby Zink.
Sixth grade, Duke Liam McClendon and Maid Sarah Tenney and Duke Wyatt Carter and Maid Addison Lamb.
Other upcoming Mardi Gras events:
• Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at noon.
The Krewe of Diamondhead Parade will celebrate its “Around the World Tour” on its usual route, led by King Ali’I Ho Nua, Joe Doyle and his Queen Cheryl Doyle.
• Sunday, Feb. 27, beginning at noon, the St. Paul Carnival Parade is scheduled to roll with King Christian XCII John F. Dane IV and Queen Christian 2022 Kristin Lamarca May.
• Monday, Feb. 28, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will host its annual Lundi Gras Parade in downtown Bay St. Louis, with Grand Marshal Renee Loranger. This year’s MKOTSH royals are Tim Sanford (Captain Longbeard) and Sandy Walsh (Lady Claiborne).
The parade will roll at 5 pm Monday, February 28th from the corner of Depot Way and Bookter St., travel down Necaise Ave., Main St., 2nd St., deMontluzin Ave., Beach Blvd., and then disband at the parking garage on Court Street.
• Monday, March 1 — Fat Tuesday — beginning at 1 p.m.
The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation will host its annual Mardi Gras parade in downtown Bay St. Louis.
