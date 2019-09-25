So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." Isaiah 41:10

Last week, Holy Trinity Catholic School's sixth grade students hosted the fifth annual Blue Mass for law enforcement and first responders at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

The event included law enforcement officers and firefighters from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, and Hancock County, HTCS Public Relations Support Vicki Favre said.

The event is meant to "show our appreciation for all they do to protect us," she added.

Fr. Braxton Necaise spoke at this year's Mass, but 26 sixth graders led the service, she said.

After Mass, the sixth graders served breakfast to the law enforcement officers and first responders, Favre said. After breakfast, students gave their guests a tour of the campus.