So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." Isaiah 41:10
Last week, Holy Trinity Catholic School's sixth grade students hosted the fifth annual Blue Mass for law enforcement and first responders at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
The event included law enforcement officers and firefighters from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, and Hancock County, HTCS Public Relations Support Vicki Favre said.
The event is meant to "show our appreciation for all they do to protect us," she added.
Fr. Braxton Necaise spoke at this year's Mass, but 26 sixth graders led the service, she said.
After Mass, the sixth graders served breakfast to the law enforcement officers and first responders, Favre said. After breakfast, students gave their guests a tour of the campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.