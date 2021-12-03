The holiday season kicks into high gear this weekend, with parades in Bay St. Louis and Pearlington and the Tree Lighting Ceremony and “Elf” Movie Night at the Waveland Town Green on Saturday.
The Hancock County Tourism Bureau will present its 13th annual Christmas parade in Bay St. Louis this Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 11 a.m.
The parade will begin on Blaize Ave., travel to Toulme St., to Main St., to Beach Blvd., to Union, ending at the Depot District with the annual Snowflakes and Sugarplums Festival.
The festival will continue through 3 p.m. Saturday, and Santa will be on hand to visit with the children. For more, call 228-463-9222 or visit www.playonthebay.org.
For parade information, call Gayle Adams at 985-778-3809.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, the annual Pearlington Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at the old Charles B. Murphy Elementary School, rolling up White’s Road to Seventh Ave., down to Hwy. 90, down Hwy. 604, and ending at the Pearlington Community Center. For more, call 228-671-9576 or 228-671-6272.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, the city of Waveland will host “Elf” Movie Night and its Tree Lighting ceremony. Everyone is invited to wear their holiday pajamas, bring a cozy blanket and lawn chairs and help light the Christmas tree. Refreshments will be provided. The event will take place at the Waveland Town Green, 345 Coleman Ave. Call 601-590-2791 for more.
Other upcoming holiday activities include:
• The Bay Waveland Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary will host its annual Christmas Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more, call 228-467-4592 or visit www.bwyc.org.
• Also on Saturday, Dec. 4, Dan B’s Restaurant at 109 S. Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis will host Breakfast with Santa from 8 -10:30 a.m.
• From Sunday, Dec. 5 through Monday, Dec. 13, the Hancock County Library System will host its annual Holiday Tree Gala and Scavenger Hunt, with Christmas trees decorated by local business and organizations at each of the library branches. The scavenger hunt will include prizes for children and adults, and you can pick up a stamp card at any one of the five branches during regular business hours, then visit each branch at any time to find the hidden objects. For more call 228-467-5282.
• On Friday, Dec. 10, McLeod Park will host “Elves in the Park” from 6-8 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa and cookies and hot chocolate. The event is sponsored by the Hancock County Community Committee. During the event, M.A.P. will present the Christmas Play, “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” by Kara Wilkins, beginning at 7 p.m.
• The annual Kiln Fire Truck Parade is scheduled to roll on Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at noon. Fire trucks will parade through the Kiln on the way to meet Santa, starting at Bobinger Rd. and Old Kiln Picayune Rd., heading to Old Joe Moran Rd., where it turns left and heads to Cuevas Rd, crosses on to Hwy. 43 and heads to the storm shelter. Santa will be at the shelter to meet with the children. The public is invited to participate. To enter a float, the cost is $50, or $20 for four-wheelers or side-by-sides. Call 228-493-5666.
• Everyone is invited to welcome Santa to Diamondhead on Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be a parade following the Diamondhead Drive loop starting at 1:30 p.m. The parade will leave City Hall and travel to Diamondhead Drive North, onto Diamondhead Drive West, and finishing with Diamondhead Drive East. The parade will end at City Hall.
• On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Waveland Civic Association will host a Christmas parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start at the lighthouse, to Lafitte, to Central, to Coleman, and end at the Town Green. Golf carts, Jeeps and antique cars welcome. There is a $25 registration fee. The application to enter will be on the WCA Facebook page. For more, contact AJ Andres at 228-493-3861 or ajandres528@gmail.com.
• First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bay St. Louis will host its annual Life Nativity recreation beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
• On Wednesday, Dec. 15, M.A.P. will present “Everyone’s Favorite Christmas Story” by Kara Wilkins at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Diamondhead, starting at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 19, M.A.P. will present the play at St. Rose de Lima Church on Necaise Ave. in Bay St. Louis, beginning at 2 p.m.
• On Friday, Dec. 31, the annual New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop is scheduled at 200 N. Beach Blvd. There will also be a bonfire and fireworks, with live music by the Dave Mayley Band. For more, visit Facebook at #ChristmasInTheBay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.