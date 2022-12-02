Santa Claus came to town on Thursday for the annual Diamondhead Christmas on the Green celebration — and will travel to Bay St. Louis and Pearlington this Saturday for “Breakfast with Santa” and the Pearlington Christmas Parade; and next week for the re-scheduled Christmas in the Bay Parade.
“We’ve got a huge turn-out tonight,” Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo said Thursday during the Christmas on the Green celebration. “People really seem to be enjoying themselves.
Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the celebration to meet with children, Buddy the Elf handed out treats, and city employees handed out pizza and popcorn.
There was also face-painting, train rides, a bounce house and more.
And beginning on Friday, Depreo said, “Santa’s mailbox will be available at the Club near the walking trail. You can drop your letter of to Santa until Dec. 17.”
Santa is scheduled to be in Bay St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Dan B’s Restaurant. 8 a.m.-noon. Call 228-304-9597 for more.
After that, he will go to Pearlington for the annual Pearlington Christmas Parade starting at noon. The parade begins at the fire department on Washington Street, then rolls down Hwy. 604 o White's Rd., then on to Seventh Ave., down to Hwy. 90, then back onto Hwy. 604, ending at the Pearlington Community Center.
Then next week, it's back to the Bay.
“The Christmas in the Bay parade has been rescheduled!” Bay St. Louis City Clerk Michael Reso said Monday.
The parade had initially been scheduled for this past Saturday, but a forecast for inclement weather prompted the city to cancel it. However, Reso said, due to popular demand, the city decided to reschedule it for Dec. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.
The parade will start at the Bay St. Louis Harbor, roll up Court Street to Second, turn right and head to deMontluzin, then back down to Beach Boulevard and over to Main Street, where it will end at the Hancock County courthouse to showcase the illumination of the 2022 Christmas tree. A choir will perform on the steps of the courthouse after the parade.
Then it’s Diamondhead’s turn again.
“Our annual Christmas parade will be on Sunday, Dec. 11,” Depreo said. “The route has changed this year, it will begin at East Rec and continue down Diamondhead Drive East to City Hall. The parade will start at 5 p.m. with decorated jeeps and golf carts led by Diamondhead Fire and Police Department.”
Santa will visit Diamondhead once again on Sunday, Dec. 19, for “Breakfast with Santa” at the Club at Diamondhead, Depreo said. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited so call 228-255-1900 ext. 171 to make a reservation.
Visit Facebook at ChristmasInTheBay for more information.
Other upcoming scheduled holiday events include:
• The Bay Waveland Yacht Club Christmas Bazaar is scheduled Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, 10 am.- 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. For more, call 228-467-4592 or visit www.bwyc.org.
• The Holiday Tour of Homes is scheduled this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County. Tickets are available at any of the homes on the tour. For more, visit the Friends of the Animal Shelter Facebook page.
• On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Hancock County Library System’s 28th annual Tree Gala begins. The Bay St. Louis branch will host its annual Holiday Tee Gala and treasure hunt from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4; the Pearlington branch, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m.; the East Hancock branch on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-7:30 p.m.; the Waveland branch on Monday, Dec. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.; and the Kiln branch on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more, call 228-467-5282.
• On Sunday, Dec. 4, Old Town Bay St. Louis merchants will host the Nativity Walk from 4-7 p.m., with luminaries and soft Christmas music.
• Kiln Fire Truck Parade — The annual Kiln Fire Truck Parade is scheduled to roll on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at noon. Fire trucks will parade through the Kiln on the way to meet Santa, starting at Bobinger Rd. and Old Kiln Picayune Rd., heading to Old Joe Moran Rd., where it turns left and heads to Cuevas Rd, crosses on to Hwy. 43 and heads to the storm shelter. Santa will be at the shelter to meet with the children. The public is invited to participate. To enter a float, the cost is $50, or $20 for four-wheelers or side-by-sides. Call 228-493-5666.
• On Saturday, Dec. 10, in addition to the Second Saturday Artwalk in Old Town, patrons can enjoy the Lights at Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor. Participating boat owners will have their boats decked out with creative light displays illuminating the Harbor and reflecting off the calm water. There will be no ceremony associated with the decorations - just something for people to walk around and enjoy. There will be prizes for the best decorated boats.
• Also on Dec. 10, the 100 Men Hall at 303 Union St. in Bay St. Louis will host “A Soulful Christmas,” from 9 a.m.-noon. The event features selfies with Black Santa, reindeer games and prizes, a hot breakfast, and a special performance by MAP kids of “A Very Mixed Up Christmas Pageant” at 11:30 a.m.
• First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bay ST. Louis will host a live Nativity beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a performance by the FBC Choir.
• The annual Kiln Horse Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at noon. More than 75 horses and wagons will bring Christmas cheer to the streets of Kiln during the parade, which starts at the end of Bobinger Road. It will continue up the Kiln/Picayune Road, past Dolly’s to West River Road, coming out on East River Road, down Kiln-DeLisle, and crossing Hwy. 603 before ending at the VFW Hall, where Santa will be waiting with refreshments.
• On Monday, Dec. 12, the Hancock County Community Committee will host “Elves in the Park” from 6-8 p.m. The event is free, and will include a visit with Santa and free digital picture with him; plus cookies and hot chocolate.
• St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church will host its annual Reindeer 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 19. Registration starts at 7 a.m., race at 8 a.m. It begins at the Washington Street pavilion and goes down Beach Boulevard. Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 8-12, and free for children 7 and under. Racers get a t-shirt, and prizes will be awarded.
• The Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18. Ballet Theatre South will present the holiday classic, starring guest artists Meisy Laffitte and Kevin Hernandez, at the Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Rd., Kiln. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. Call 228-822-0490 for tickets.
• The Matzo Ball on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union St., Bay St. Louis, from 7-9 p.m. Enjoy latkes and jelly donuts, and entertainment by Merle Zimmerman. Call 415-336-9543 for more.
• Wise Men’s Shopping Night on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Social Chair in Old Town, 4-7 p.m.
• The New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop on Dec. 31, at 200 N. Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis. There will be a bonfire and fireworks. Visit Facebook at #ChristmasInTheBay for more.
