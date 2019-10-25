There's a whole host of ghostly activities coming up in Hancock County in the next few days to celebrate Halloween, including the Hancock County Historical Society's 25th annual Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour.

This year's tour is scheduled for Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., at the Cedar Rest Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.

Members of the historical society started the tour years ago after the cemetery had been vandalized.

"We discussed what we could do and started a group watch," society Executive Director Charles Gray said last year. "Then we decided to dress as local characters."

During the tour, several members of the historical society will dressed as the ghosts of former Hancock County residents who are buried in the cemetery. The "ghosts" will then tell tour participants about the lives of those people they represent and what life was like in Hancock County when they were still breathing.

This year's "ghosts" will include:

• Katherine M. "Kate" Lobrano, 1871-1921. She was born in Bay St. Louis. Her father, George Maynard, was the town marshall. Her house was eventually donated to the historical society and serves as its headquarters and library/museum.

• Frank J. Lobrano, 1870-1935. He was born in Plaquemines Parish and was a descendant of one of Jean Lafitte's pirate captains. He was famous for developing the process of cultivating oyster reefs, which is still used today. He was also the husband of Kate Lobrano.

• John Osoinach, 1864-1958. Osoinach was a prominent businessman in Bay St. Louis. He built a large general merchandise store on South Beach Boulevard. On the second floor of the store was located the Opera House, an elegant theatre where many of the best traveling stock companies of the day preformed before the advent of movies.

• Annie Graham, 1906-1991. Annie Richtner Adam Graham was born in New York City in 1906 to poor German immigrants who put her up for adoption. She arrived in Bay St. Louis on the orphan train in 1908 and vied here all her life, working at the Peerless Oyster Cannery and the Bell Telephone Company.

• Katrina Overall McDonald, 1896-1985. Katrina McDonald was a native of Tennessee and graduated from Vanderbilt University. She married CC McDonald in 1919 and was an important community activist, serving on the Bay-Waveland and Hancock County school boards, the state-wide Parent Teachers Assoc. (PTA), state welfare board and the Girl Scouts of America.

• Ed Varin, 1894-1958. Varin was a native of Bay St. Louis and served in the U.S. Navy during World War I. He also served as a police officer in the Bay, working the night shift, patrolling Main Street and Beach Boulevard. He died in 1958 at the King's Daughter and Sons Hospital on Carroll Avenue.

• Dr. Cyrus M. Shipp, 1880-1964. Dr. Shipp was a graduate of Tulane Medical School and served Hancock County as a public health doctor. He is remembered for his work to bring malaria under control by supervising drainage canals and improvements of sanitation.

• George Arbo, 1845-1907. He was a native of Canada, but immigrated here to build a sawmill. The Arbo Sawmill was located on Joe's Bayou in Cedar Point where the Hollywood Casino is today.

Admission is free, but donations will be graciously accepted.

After the tour, everyone is invited to the Lobrano House around the corner form the cemetery at 208 Cue St. for hot dogs, punch, cookies and other treats.

Among other upcoming Halloween events:

• The Misfits Street Krewzers will host a Trunk or Treat at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot today, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best costume for both children and adults, as well as Best Decorated car or truck. Everyone is welcome.

• Bayside Baptist Church will host Trunk or Treat this Sunday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 pm. There will be a hot dog supper, drinks, a bag for each child to decorate and then the Trunk or Treat. Instead of a cake walk, there will be a brownie walk this year

• Shoreline Park Baptist Church, located at 10121 Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Rd., Bay St. Louis, will host its annual Fall Festival from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The event is free and everyone is welcome. There will be food, games, hay rides, raffles and vendor booths. Parents must accompany children.

• Waveland's Halloween Bash is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Coleman Avenue.

• Bourgeois Stieffel Ray American Legion, Auxiliary & Sons of Post 77 will welcome Trick or Treaters on Halloween night from 5:30- 7:30 pm at Post 77 Hall located at 503 Waveland Ave.

• Day of the Dead Fest is scheduled for Nov. 2 at the 100 Men Hall, located at 303 Union St. in Bay St. Louis. Doors open at 4 p.m. Mariachi from 5 to 6 p.m. with a DJ from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Authentic Mexican food and cocktails available for purchase. Costumes encouraged. Multiple sponsored altars and competition. Day of the Dead makeup and French Potager flower crowns for purchase. For more information visit the100menhall.com or call 415-336-9543.