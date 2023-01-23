Batten down the hatches, or at least consider taking down the hanging plants and securing the lawn furniture. Tuesday and Tuesday night (January 24) high winds and severe thunderstorms could affect the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a potent low pressure system over Texas intensifies and moves eastward.
At noon on Monday the National Weather Service in Slidell issued a high wind watch effective for Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night for the coastal Mississippi counties and southeast Louisiana. They also issued a gale watch for the same period for our coastal waters. Sustained winds over land are expected to range from 25 to 40 mph and there could be gusts of over 50 mph, especially near the coast.
Many hours of high sustained winds could be topped off with a threat of severe thunderstorms Tuesday night as a squall line pushes across south Mississippi. Storms embedded in the line could produce wind gusts over 55 mph and even some tornadoes are possible. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma, rated the northern Gulf Coast’s threat of severe storms as Enhanced, which is a 3 on their 5-point scale, as of their outlook issued on Monday. Updates to SPC’s severe storm risk assessment can be found online at www.spc.noaa.gov/products/outlook/
The low pressure system along with its associated cold front, storms, rain, and most clouds will be rapidly moving away from Mississippi by Wednesday morning. Although not nearly as windy as Tuesday, Wednesday still looks to be quite breezy with highs in the 50s, a full ten degrees cooler than Tuesday.
