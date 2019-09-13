Old Town Presbyterian Church in Bay St. Louis on Friday hosted its annual First Responders' Lunch for local law enforcement officials and firefighters.

During the lunch, Old Town Presbyterian Church co-pastor Dr. Barron Banks spoke about the role of a chaplain.

He also serves as chaplain for the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

"We've been trained to go the area and stand there," he said. "Our job is to really deal with helping the officers. We wait to get attention from them because sometimes you can interrupt."

Banks said chaplains receive training from the International Conference of Police Chaplains.

Banks said that even though he serves Precinct I in Jackson, he and the other chaplains make themselves known to all the police officers as well as the firefighters.

Jeb Banashak has served as chaplain for the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for the past 17 years.

Banashak said that "having a vent is a rare thing, I think, for officers."

"They need to have someone they can talk to and unload on," he said.

Banashak said that, as a chaplain, there are three main areas of focus.

The first is that chaplain need to be men of God, he said.

"Our first allegiance is to God and our second allegiance is to the sheriff of chief, because we serve at their pleasure and do what they want us to do," he said.

Banashak said that chaplains can handle death notices and provide assistance at the scenes of tragedies.

"We're a presence, not a force," he said. "If they need us, we're just there."

Banashak recalled a scene he worked which involved the drowning of two young boys.

"A deputy kind of breaks down and he just needed to unload and we were there for him," Banashak said. "I felt like out of all the commotion and everything there, that was the best thing we did that night to be able to pray with and counsel that particular deputy that was hurting."

The final focus Banashak spoke about was that chaplains are there to serve the first responders.

"We want to be what you need us to be," Banashak said.

Banashak said that his services are available to the first responders throughout Hancock County.

Judy Demarest with Old Town Presbyterian Church told the first responders gathered that the church hosts the First Responders Luncheon quarterly.

"I think about you all day every day," she said. "We got to do something to let you know that we care."

Demarest said that this is the first time the church also hosted a program with lunch.

"We need to have a program because you need to know that the chaplains are there for you, the victims, the victims' families, for your families, and we're here," she said.