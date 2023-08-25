Severe drought, burn bans, and record-setting heat continue to plague coastal Mississippi, but a pattern change promises some relief during the upcoming work week (August 28-September 1). Forecasters predict that a frontal system will bring increased rain chances on Monday followed by more seasonable temperatures beginning Tuesday.
Before relief arrives, however, more scorching heat is in store for the area today (Friday, August 25) through the weekend and into Monday. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to top out in the middle to upper 90s near the coast and the lower 100s inland.
The massive high pressure system in the middle and upper atmosphere that has dominated our weather for weeks begins a slow retreat westward this weekend. This will allow scattered afternoon showers to finally return to south Mississippi on Saturday and Sunday, although not everyone is guaranteed to get rain over the weekend.
By Monday, the upper high pressure system will have pulled far enough west to allow a frontal boundary to sag southward toward the coast. The approaching front will improve rain chances along the Gulf Coast to their highest levels in weeks. Rainfall totals of one-half to one inch across south Mississippi for Monday and Tuesday should be common according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. If that forecast turns out to be accurate, the rain should at least keep what has become a severe drought in Hancock County from worsening.
At the same time early next week that the weak cool front moves across the north-central Gulf Coast, it appears likely that a tropical depression or storm will form in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Computer models have so far indicated that its largest impacts, including rainfall, will stay to our east over the Florida Peninsula. However, until the system actually begins to develop, forecast track uncertainty will remain high, and the system will warrant watching by coastal Mississippians.
