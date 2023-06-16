Oppressive heat and a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms headline the weather in coastal Mississippi for Friday (June 16) and into the upcoming weekend.
A heat advisory is in effect Friday for coastal Mississippi. It is expected to be even hotter to our west across south Louisiana and into Texas where the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning, which is the most severe level of heat-related alerts issued by the agency.
Forecasters expect the hot, muggy air to remain in place across the region raising the likelihood that the heat advisory for coastal Mississippi will be extended through the weekend.
The air is extremely muggy as indicated by dew point temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Air temperatures in the shade are forecast to climb into the lower to middle 90s by late morning through late afternoon each day. The heat index estimates how hot it feels to humans by combining the effect of humidity with the temperature. Over the next few days our air will feel like drier air feels when it is between 105 and 110 degrees.
If you spend an extended amount of time outdoors, heat exhaustion, or even the more serious heat stroke, are real threats. The risk is even higher if you are in the sun instead of the shade, or if you are engaged in strenuous or even moderate physical activity.
Don’t expect much relief at night. Temperatures aren’t expected to cool below 80 degrees until about midnight each night, and most locations won’t get any cooler than the upper 70s at night.
The high heat and abundant humidity will provide the fuel needed to produce scattered thunderstorms. Unlike the more usual summertime pattern of mostly afternoon storms, thunderstorms could erupt anytime. The extra lift needed to produce thunderstorms anytime day or night is being provided by a nearly stationary frontal boundary draped across the Gulf States in combination with recurring disturbances in the upper atmosphere sweeping southeastward from the Southern Great Plains.
Pensacola and the far western Florida Panhandle received 5 to 15 inches of rain from a nearly stationary band of extremely heavy downpours Thursday night and early Friday morning. The NWS explained that the activity was anchored in place “along the quasi-stationary front oriented generally west to east just inland of the Gulf Coast, with highly focused convection redeveloping and training over the same area with aid of enhanced low-level moisture convergence and a very unstable upstream airmass over the northern Gulf of Mexico.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.