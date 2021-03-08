Hancock County School District Superintendent Alan Dedeaux on Monday announced his intent to retire effective June 30.
The Hancock County native will retire after a 38-year career in education.
Dedeaux said he will present his official letter of retirement at the April 1st board meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s new administration building, located at 18375 Hwy. 603, Kiln next to the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center.
The Hancock County Board of Education, in a 4-1 vote, approved a contract with the MIssissippi School Boards Association for an abridged superintendent search, in the amount of $5,250. Board members Jennifer Seal, Richard Loper, Tammy Garber, and Danita Holladay voted “yes.” Board member Billy Loper voted “no.”
