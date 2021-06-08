Ray Ladner

Ray Ladner is the newest member of the Hancock County School District school board. He serves as the representative for District 1. 

 Photo by Cassandra Favre | Sea Coast Echo

The Hancock County School District School Board on Monday appointed Ray Ladner to fill the recently vacated District 1 board seat. Richard Loper, who previously served as the representative for District 1, recently moved out of the district and resigned last month. Ladner will assume school board duties until Dec. 31, 2022, when the District 1 term expires and an election is held.

