The Hancock County School District School Board on Monday appointed Ray Ladner to fill the recently vacated District 1 board seat. Richard Loper, who previously served as the representative for District 1, recently moved out of the district and resigned last month. Ladner will assume school board duties until Dec. 31, 2022, when the District 1 term expires and an election is held.
HCSD school board fills vacant board seat
- By Cassandra Favre | Staff Writer
