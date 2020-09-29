The Hancock Hawks football team has apparently had to forfeit its game scheduled Friday night against St. Martin because some players are in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.
The St. Martin athletic department announced the forfeiture on Monday, saying “Unfortunately, Hancock has had to quarantine their team and will not be able to play this Friday.”
The Hancock County School District has not yet announced the number of students in quarantine. The latest information available from the Mississippi State Department of Health is from Step. 23, and shows only one student quarantined county-wide for the week of Sept. 14-18 and only two students testing positive since the start of the school year.
“The year 2020 and especially our school year have not been what we had hoped for, dreamed of, or planned for,” Hancock High Principal Tara Ladner said on Facebook on Monday. “However, the best of humanity has always fought to rise above circumstances whether it be conflict, economic hardship, natural disaster, or pandemic.”
Ladner urged students and their families to be positive and encouraging, and help make others feel safe in self-reporting cases of the virus.
She said that “COVID-19 is this generation’s litmus test.”
“With each positive case our school has, efforts to follow the Mississippi Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control, and our district policy become increasingly important,” Ladner said. “We recognize that these policies are not ideal for everyone involved and hopefully in the near future, changes can be made under the direction of state and local agencies. In the meantime, we want to assure you that Hancock High School will work to accommodate things that you may miss in the event of a quarantine situation be it school pictures, senior portraits, senior night or any other major events. If you want to know about the status of a specific event or sport, please contact the teacher or coach in charge.
“Again, it is the job of every single one of us to keep one another safe. Safe from Covid-19; safe from bullying; safe from negativity. We are in this together and together is how we will emerge successful on the other side.”
