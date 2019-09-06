The Hancock County Board of Education on Thursday recognized more than 40 students who scored perfect or top scores on state tests.

Hancock High School Principal Tara Ladner said that when the district started recognizing students who made perfect or top scores, there were nine students the first year.

"This year, we have 42," she said. "We're very grateful to be able to teach kids who take such great advantage of their education."

Students recognized included:

• Jacob Bauer, who earned a top score on the English II test.

• Autumn Blossom, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Jadyn Buras, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Allen Chatelain, who earned a top score on the U.S. History test.

• Nicholas Cuevas, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Madison Delger, who earned a perfect score on the 8th grade math test.

• Corey Easterling, who earned a top score on the U.S. History test.

• Destaine Evans, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Mackenzie Galbraith, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Jonathan Gebeline, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Grace Grinnell, who earned a perfect score on the 8th grade math test.

• Daniil Guchua, who earned a perfect on the 8th grade math test.

• Joshua Helton, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Jalencia Holmes, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Chloe Hopperdietzel, who earned a top score on the 8th grade ELA test.

• Ella Key, who earned a perfect score on the 8th grade math test.

• Mariya King, who earned a perfect score on the English II test.

• Thomas Konkel, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Lauren Lacroix, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Hailee Lauckner, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Ashlee Light, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Rebecca McGee, who earned a top score on the U.S. History test.

• Brittany McGee, who earned a perfect score on the English II test.

• Laila Melton, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Elisabeth Mooar, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Ronin Nesbitt, who earned a top score on the U.S. History test.

• Sean Ostheimer, who earned a perfect score on the 8th grade math test.

• Angelina Palisi, who earned a perfect score on the 8th grade math test.

• Paige Raymond, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Elizabeth Ray, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Devin Redler, who earned a top score on the English II test.

• Rachel Rowe, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Devon Sampson, who earned a perfect score on the 8th grade math test.

• Tucker Shaw, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Adriana Sitone, who earned a perfect score on the 8th grade math test.

• Jacob Sloat, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Caden Sprouse, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Emma Stiglets, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Caroline Tibbs, who earned a top score on the U.S. History test.

• Edward Torres, who earned a perfect score on the Algebra I test.

• Renee Vassallo, who earned a perfect score on the 8th grade math test.

• Mason Wallace, who earned a top score on the Biology and Algebra I tests.

• Karetta Watson, who earned a top score on the U.S. History test.

The board also recognized several teachers for their recent accomplishments.

Kevin Allemand was named the 2019 Mississippi History Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Shani Bourn is a 2019 state finalist for the Presidential awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, which is one of the nation's highest honors for math and science teachers, Ladner said.

Amanda Pidgeon was named Mississippi's College Board Rural Educator of the Year. The National Rural Educators of America presents this award.

In other action:

The board awarded the bid for new playgrounds for Hancock School District's elementary schools to J.A. Dawson Co. in the amount of $149,112.

The board awarded the bid for the Hancock High School HVAC upgrades to DNP construction in the amount of $1.5 million.

The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Hancock Middle School.