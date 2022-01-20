Hancock County deputies on Wednesday arrested a Louisiana man after he allegedly shot someone in Pass Christian and led authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase.
Steven Mayfield, a 39-year-old Marrero, La. resident, was charged with aggravated assault and felony invasion on Wednesday. Officials said he allegedly shot a man three times in Pass Christian, then fled the scene.
Witnesses gave officials a description of Mayfield's vehicle, and Harrison County deputies attempted to stop him, authorities said, but he made it onto I-10 and drove into Hancock County.
Hancock County deputies reportedly stopped Mayfield's vehicle at Hwy. 90 near Lakeshore Road, arresting him and two passengers. However, the passengers were later released pending further information, officials said.
Mayfield was transported to the Harrison County jail, where he remained Thursday on a $750,000 bond.
Hancock and Harrison county deputies, as well as officers from the Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments, assisted in the pursuit before Mayfield was captured, officers said.
The identity of the man who was shot has not yet been released, but police said he was in stable condition at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.