Echo staff
Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents last week arrested a Bayside Park woman, charging her with violations related to drug possession, Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release.
Annise Tooley, 53, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Adam said.
“Beginning in May, Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division began receiving complaints of possible drug trafficking occurring at Tooley’s residence in the 7000 block of Union Street in the Bayside Park community,” Adam said. “After investigating the complaints, narcotics agents established probable cause and applied for a search warrant, which was executed on May 23. During the search, narcotics agents discovered felony amounts of methamphetamine ‘ice,’ mixed with fentanyl, and Oxycodone pills. The methamphetamine ‘ice’ seized also tested positive for fentanyl, which indicates fentanyl was added to increase the potency of the methamphetamine.”
Tooley was transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where she was released the next day on $50,000 in bonds, jail records show.
“This investigation, and other recent ones, should serve as a statement that we are actively investigating complaints of drug trafficking coming into our office,” Adam said. “We are asking the public to help us fight crime by reporting criminal activities to us and we will continue to do our part in pursuing those who prey on our communities.”
“The drugs recovered in this investigation highlight an inherent risk with drug usage,” Narcotics Cmdr. Ben Taylor said, “you never know what you are truly putting into your body. In fact, most methamphetamine ‘ice’ we are seizing is also testing positive for fentanyl. We continue to experience a high number of overdoses relating to fentanyl as we responded to at least six in the last week, and three of them were fatal.”
Adam encourages the public to report criminal activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898, or texting anonymously at TIP411 (847411) and type HCSOMS with the information you want to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.