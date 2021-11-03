BAY ST. LOUIS—Much like why the bank opened on South Beach Boulevard 122 years ago to help people make the most of a thriving local economy, Hancock Whitney has expanded full-service banking hours at its historic Old Town office as business booms in South Mississippi’s city by the Bay.
More banking hours and services mean the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, which has occupied the second floor of the building at Main Street and South Beach Boulevard rent-free for almost nine years, will move to another, yet undetermined location by January 31, 2022.
“The Hancock County Chamber has been fortunate to have Hancock Whitney’s support as our premier sponsor since we were first established 95 years ago, and that support continues today,” said Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tish Williams. “It was always our hope that Hancock Whitney would one day bring this financial center back as a full-service bank for our residents and visitors. We are so appreciative to have the opportunity to utilize this office space and, in a small way, play a role in accomplishing this goal.”
Williams added that the Hancock County Chamber plans to find a new home with support from Hancock Whitney and chamber board members. To submit new office location proposals to the Hancock County Chamber, individuals and businesses should contact Williams at 228-467-9048 or email tish@hancockchamber.org.
To help offset potential relocation costs, Hancock Whitney has pledged a three-year advertising commitment to the Hancock County Chamber.
Working Together to Grow the Bay
Hancock Whitney has provided the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce office space at no charge on the second floor of the downtown Bay St. Louis building since restoring the site after Hurricane Katrina. The first-floor financial center has offered limited banking services and business hours in recent years but has reinstituted standard business hours and more on-site financial services for local clients, requiring additional banking office space on both floors of the Old Town building.
“We’ve always had a strong partnership with the Hancock Chamber of Commerce and applaud the work they do as advocates for economic growth throughout the region in which our bank was born,” said Hancock Whitney Mississippi President Emory Mayfield, a Bay St. Louis resident. “Our goal has always been to return the Old Town financial center to full-service business hours, and we anticipate using the first- and second-floor offices to meet more of our local clients’ financial services needs. We also look forward to working with the Hancock County Chamber to facilitate their relocation to another prime spot in our community.”
The bank’s Old Town Bay St. Louis office, built in 1900 as the city’s first two-story brick building, once also housed the U.S. Post Office and the U.S. Customs Office. After Hurricane Katrina heavily damaged the location, the bank invested significantly in painstakingly preserving the historical integrity of the building as a downtown landmark while maximizing operational efficiency, including a steel endoskeleton to reinforce support for the original exterior structure and facades.
Founded on October 9, 1899, on the Bay St. Louis beachfront, Hancock Whitney has grown to become the largest bank headquartered in Mississippi. BauerFinancial, Inc.—the nation’s leading bank rating and analysis firm—has rated Hancock Whitney among America’s strongest, safest banks for 128 consecutive quarters, placing Hancock Whitney among the top 22 percent of the most financially sound banks in the United States.
About Hancock Whitney
Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.