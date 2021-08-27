As Hurricane Ida drew nearer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday afternoon, Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian “Hooty” Adam said he was preparing to issue a mandatory evacuation order for everyone in low-lying areas in the county.
“We’re looking at a 7-to-11 foot storm surge,” Adam said. “Mandatory evacuation will be in all low-lying areas, and people living near creeks and bayous.
“Right now, according to the National Weather Service, we’re expecting 7-11 feet of water and tropical storm-force winds. We may get a few gusts of hurricane-force winds, but right now it’s tropical storm-force. Of course, that’s subject to change. We just have to wait and see.”
Adam said that under the latest update from the NWS on Friday, it looked like Ida would strike somewhere between Houma and Morgan City, La. -- possibly as a Category 3 storm -- some time on Sunday.
“If it jogs more to the east, we’ll make a determination on different evacuation orders,” Adam said. “Right now, everybody needs to be picking things up, moving things out, getting their vehicles to a dry place, and getting out of harm’s way.”
As of 4 p.m. on Friday, Hurricane Ida was located about 45 miles northwest of the Isle of Youth and about 90 miles southwest of Havana, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.
It was expected to continue moving northwest at about 15 mph.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Intracoastal City, La. to the mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans.
A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch were in effect from Cameron, La., to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
