The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved additional compensation for essential county employees required to be at work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Administrator Eddie Favre said that the proposal was originally submitted by the sheriff for his hourly employees to receive “hazard pay.”

“What we’d like to do is extend to where it covers all hourly employees, regardless of what department they’re in, that are in a position of having to absolutely work extra,” Favre said. “Or having to work and not being able to go home.”

Favre said some employees that cannot go home include: Those that work in the court department; dispatchers, Emergency Management Agency personnel; IT employees; and some administrative employees.

Favre’s proposal stated that these employees would receive time-and-a-half pay per hour they work during the COVID-19 pandemic, since many of them are still dealing with the public face-to-face.

The board approved the pay adjustment, which includes the sheriff’s office and all county employees who are still required to be at work, effective immediately, from March 24 (being the day the county sent its non-essential employees home) to March 28 and the next pay period March 29 through April 11.

Each department head will make the determination, the motion states.

The board also approved hazard pay for salaried employees who are putting in more than 40 hours per week. This does not include salary for elected officials, which is set by statute.

Salaried employees will be paid time-and-a-half for overtime with a cap of 120 hours per pay period, effective immediately from March 24 (being the day the county sent its non-essential employees home) to March 28 and the next pay period March 29 through April 11.

Favre said that the estimated extra cost per pay period will be about $110,000 for the hourly employees and $25,000 for the salaried employees.

The board will reevaluate the matter at each pay period.