A Hancock County School District student was treated and released at a local hospital Monday after a minor school bus accident on at Shoreline Park.
Hancock Schools Superintendent Alan Dedeaux said in a press release Tuesday that the “bus was involved in a single-vehicle incident Monday afternoon. … Approximately 20 students were on the bus and exited safely through the emergency exit.
“One student was transferred to Oschner Hospital to be checked for injuries. The student was treated and released."
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said Tuesday that the accident occurred when the driver "was trying to dodge the potholes and went into the ditch."
"He was heading south on Jordan Street when he observed potholes in the middle of the road and he attempted to avoid the potholes riding alongside the road ... and the bus slid off the road into the ditch," Prendergast said.
The driver was not charged or ticketed for any wrong-doing, Prendergast said.
“Safety is our first priority In our district and we are so grateful no one was seriously injured,” Dedeaux said.
The Waveland Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
