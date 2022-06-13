The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate an “armed and dangerous” suspect.
Sheriff’s officials say Nicholas Shiyou, also known as “Josh” Shiyou, of the Jourdan River Shores area at Kiln is wanted in connection with aggravated assault, domestic violence and kidnapping charges after allegedly holding an ex-girlfriend hostage for three days last month.
Investigators said the woman eventually escaped last month and went to the sheriff’s office for help.
Anyone with information on Shiyou’s location is urged to call Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or the Hancock County Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-6910; or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 877-787-5898.
