Officers of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred at Lakeshore Blvd. and Hwy. 90 at around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Deputies are seeking Joshua Posey for questioning in the case.

  • Photos by Stacey Cato

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at Lakeshore Boulevard and Hwy. 90 at around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound,” according to a press release issued by Chief Jeremy Skinner. “Aide was rendered and he was later flown to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at the time of this release.”

Hancock Sheriff’s investigators were attempting to locate Joshua Kyle Posey for questioning in the case, Skinner said.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, we are asking that you contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office” at 228-466-6935, Skinner said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.