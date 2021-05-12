The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at Lakeshore Boulevard and Hwy. 90 at around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound,” according to a press release issued by Chief Jeremy Skinner. “Aide was rendered and he was later flown to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at the time of this release.”
Hancock Sheriff’s investigators were attempting to locate Joshua Kyle Posey for questioning in the case, Skinner said.
“If you have any information on his whereabouts, we are asking that you contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office” at 228-466-6935, Skinner said.
The investigation is ongoing.
