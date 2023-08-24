Officers of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division busted a meth lab in Bayside Park on Wednesday, the first in about a decade.
“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the dismantling of a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing lab in the Bayside Park Community,” according to a statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. “Why mixed emotions? Although we are overjoyed to shut this dangerous operation down, it has been at least 10 years since we’ve seen the precursor hustle and had to deal with these meth making criminals. The thought of these labs returning to Hancock County has our narcs fired up.”
Justin McKnight, 30, of Bay St. Louis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and was being held on a $30,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon.
An initial hearing in the matter has been scheduled for Sept. 19 in Hancock County Justice Court.
