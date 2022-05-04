Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents this week arrested to Bay St. Louis residents for alleged narcotics possession.
Terry McCullum, 39, and Samantha Haas, 24, were both arrested on Tuesday, Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Wednesday.
On Tuesday, agents “executed a search warrant at McCullum’s residence in the 110 block of Old Spanish Trail, following an investigation into his drug trafficking activities,” Adam said. “A search of the residence revealed a felony amount of methamphetamine ‘ice.’ McCullum, who was not present at the time of the search warrant, was located and arrested with Haas, by narcotics agents at a local casino. McCullum and Haas were both in possession of methamphetamine ‘ice’ at the time of their arrest. Agents obtained a search warrant for the Haas’ residence at Bay Park Way in Bay Saint Louis, which resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia and amphetamine pills.”
McCullum and Haas were both transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where they remained Wednesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, in lieu of a $25,000 bond each.
“Additional charges are forthcoming for McCullum,” Adam said.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division is comprised of agents from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bay Saint Louis and Waveland Police Departments. Sheriff Adam encourages the public to report criminal activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898, or emailing sotips@co.hancock.ms.us.
