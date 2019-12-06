Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said this week that deputies will be working overtime to curtail drunk driving during the holiday season.

"Beginning Dec. 13 through Jan. 31, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will ramp up its usual efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road as part of the annual end of year 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' statewide campaign," Adam said in a press release Friday. "According to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December 2018.

"During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving while impaired by any substance — drugs or alcohol — is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior."

Adam offered some tips everyone can follow to help prevent drinking and driving.

"If you are hosting a party with alcohol, or plan to drink, be responsible and plan in advance for a sober ride," he said. "If you feel different, you drive different. Just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger."