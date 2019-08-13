The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat made today at Hancock High School.
According to a release from the district, a bomb threat was made to the staff parking lot at Hancock High School.
Along with the sheriff's office, the Hancock County Emergency Agency also responded, the release states.
"Hancock High School will follow procedures outlined in school district policy with regard to discipline," the release states. "We are grateful this incident was reported and we continue to urge all students, parents, and community members to contact appropriate authorities anytime there is a concern for safety. The safety of our students and staff are of utmost important to us. Thank you for your continued support of our schools."
