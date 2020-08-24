While Tropical Storm Marco has weakened and is continuing to move westward, Hancock County officials urge everyone to continue to remain vigilant.
Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties have been canceled.
“W’re still planning on getting some storm surge and minor street flooding,” Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian “Hootie” Adam said Monday. “We still have a shelter open at this time, we have five people in it and we’re evaluating to see if and when we need to close it.”
However, he said, “One concern that we have right now is Tropical Storm Laura. It’s projected to be a potentially Category 2 or 3 hurricane (when it makes landfall), and we need our citizens to continue to be very, very vigilant and continue their preparations and continue to take all the safety precautions for their families they need to.”
While Laura was still projected to make landfall somewhere near the Texas-Louisiana border some time on Wednesday, Adam said, “the track has changed quite a few times and they’re telling everybody along the coast to keep vigilant. We’re asking our citizens to stay safe.”
As of 11 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center projected that Laura would move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore of the southern coast of Cuba later in the afternoon, then move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight. From there, it was expected to move over the central and northwestern Gulf Tuesday night and Wednesday and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf on Wednesday night.
Laura was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday, with additional strengthening on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.