Hancock County voters on Tuesday cast their ballots in line with the rest of the state of Mississippi, voting overwhelmingly to -- no surprise -- select President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee in November; former Vice-President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee; to in effect re-elect U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo; and to name Mike Espy as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

Again along state-wide lines, Tuesday's primary was characterized by low voter turn-out in Hancock County, Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said, "but everything went rather smoothly."

In the Republican presidential primary, President Trump picked up 5,145 votes in Hancock County; "Rocky" De La Fuente, 47; and Bill Weld, 62. There were also 17 write-in votes.

Biden earned 1,419 votes in Hancock County on Tuesday, compared to Bernie Sanders' 543 and Tulsi Gabbard's 28. They are the only three Democratic candidates still in the race after last week's "Super Tuesday" primaries, but several former candidates were still on the ballot and picked up a few votes anyway. Michael R. Bloomberg got 34 votes in Hancock County; Pete Buttigieg received 13; Amy Klobuchar, 11; Deval Patrick, 1; Tom Steyer, 2; Elizabeth Warren, 25; and Andrew Yang, 4. There were also three write-in votes.

With most of the state's precincts reporting on Tuesday evening, Biden led Sanders state-wide by about 80 percent of the vote. He also won the Democratic primaries in Missouri and Michigan. Gabbard is still technically in the race, but has had low national polling numbers and -- as of Tuesday -- most pundits believed the Democratic race was between Biden and Sanders.

In other races Tuesday, incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith ran unopposed in the Republican primary, earning 4,762 votes in Hancock County. There were 70 write-in votes.

Hyde-Smith will face Democratic challenger Mike Espy in the November general election. Espy garnered 1,792 votes in Hancock County to Tobey Bernard Bartee's 106; and Jensen Bohren's 110. Espy also picked up the most votes state-wide in the race.

Espy unsuccessfully challenged Hyde-Smith for the seat in a special election in 2018, after then-Gov. Phil Bryant had appointed her to fill the late Sen. Thad Cochran's seat. Libertarian candidate Jimmy Edwards will also run for the office in November.

In the 4th Congressional District Republican race, incumbent Rep. Steven M. Palazzo earned 3,313 votes in Hancock County to Carl Boyanton's 604; Robert L. Deming III's 524; and Samuel Hickman's 764. Palazzo similarly swept the rest of the 4th Congressional District in Republican primaries.

There were no Democratic candidates for the position, so Palazzo in effect won his sixth consecutive term in office.

Hancock County's results for the primary are still unofficial -- there are 36 affidavit ballots which must still be counted -- but they will make no actual difference in any of the races, election officials said.

The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.