The Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission on Monday unanimously accepted the resignation of CEO Bill Cork.
“We will miss Bill Cork tremendously,” HCPHC Board President Robert Kane said during the commission’s special meeting on Monday.
“Bill Cork was an outstanding leader and took the Commission to new heights, securing significant new investment and landing many new corporate selections and local expansions,” Kane said in a press release issued after the meeting Monday. "Along with the commissioners, Bill and the team he coached created an environment that attracted hundreds of new high paying jobs and expanded our industrial tax base. We know his future is bright and he will continue to be an asset to Hancock County and our state going forward. We wish him all the best.”
The board named Chief Operating Officer William “Bill" Cotter Jr. as interim CEO until a replacement is found.
He said he is leaving the HCPHC to accept another, as-yet unspecified position, but the decision was “completely amicable” and a “great opportunity” both for himself and the county, he said.
The board voted unanimously on Monday to engage Strategic Government Resources to assist with the search for a qualified candidate to replace Cork.
“We welcome applications from everyone,” Kane said. However, ”To some degree it’s difficult for the local people to have the expertise. It’s a multi-faceted job and it would behoove us to make the best possible choice.”
Cork came on board as the HCPHCs CEO in March 2016.
He is the founder of Cork Consulting Group LLC, a consulting firm in Texarkana, Texas. He served previously as president and CEO of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, a two-city, two-state business league with 1,000 members.
From 2007 to 2014, Cork was executive director and CEO of TexAmericas Center in New Boston, Texas, where he was responsible for the economic redevelopment of a 12,000-acre industrial park and 3 million square feet of building space that includes parts of the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant and Red River Army Depot.
The mixed-use development included residential, golf course, commercial and industrial development and was home to more than two dozen tenants and landowners.
Earlier in his career, Cork co-owned a real estate sales and consulting firm, was vice president of national accounts and regional vice president at Sempra Energy, and was a researcher and post graduate fellow at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Construction Engineering Research Laboratories.He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and earned a bachelor’s in philosophy and master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Cork and his wife, Nina, have four children. She is an art educator and commercial artist.
“Hancock County has an amazing array of assets and lots of wonderful talent, but, the friendships Nina and I have made and the success we’ve enjoyed here are both a personal and career highlight,” Cork said in the press release. “While the next opportunity wasn’t foreseen, it is certainly one you don’t say ‘no’ to. We will take a couple of weeks to rest and regroup, and the next role will be announced soon. I want to thank the commissioners, supervisors, tenants, customers and vendors and the citizens of Hancock County for the opportunity to work with you, to serve you and for the wonderful experience at Port and Harbor. Bay St. Louis will continue to be our home base, so we will see you all around town.”
“The budget for 2021 is nearing completion, the plans are in place and the team is in place to continue to execute the mission and win for Hancock County,” Cotter said in the press release. “The organization is in a great position to continue to succeed and I appreciate the opportunity to step in until Bill’s replacement is recruited.”
