The Mississippi Gulf Coast is now under a Hurricane Watch as two tropical storms loom on the fringes of the Gulf of Mexico, with one now projected to make landfall as early as Monday.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Saturday declared a state of emergency in preparation and response to Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco, which are expected to make landfall early next week.
"This has happened 10 times since 1869 that two storms are anticipated to hit the United States of America within a one week period," Reeves said. "We are monitoring very closely both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura," said Governor Tate Reeves. “Both of these storms have a number of landmasses that they have to likely go over, and we know that that brings significant lack of predictability. We have a lot to learn about these storms over the next two or three days before we know for sure what's going to occur.”
While the exact path and strength of both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco -- which was upgraded from "Tropical Depression 14" on Saturday morning -- might still change, Hancock County officials say they're keeping a close eye on both weather systems.
On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued the Hurricane Watch for Marco from intracoastal Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama line. It also ordered a Storm Surge Watch from Sabine Pass, Tex. to the Alabama-Florida border and a Tropical Storm Watch from the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border.
The National Hurricane Center announced Saturday afternoon that Marco was off the western tip of Cuba, with sustained winds of 65 mph and moving at 13 mph; and that Laura was expected to move over Cuba Monday and into the Gulf on Monday evening or early Tuesday, possibly becoming a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon.
As of Saturday afternoon, Laura had maximum sustained winds around 50 mph, but was expected to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
The rain bonds are forecast to start hitting south Mississippi early Sunday and as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, tides were already running much higher than normal in the Bay of St. Louis as well as the Jourdan and Pearl rivers.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday afternoon that self-serve sand and sandbags would be available starting at 7 p.m. at the following locations:
• HANCOCK COUNTY HORSE ARENA, 4184 KILN/DELISLE ROAD
• OLD HANCOCK COUNTY COMPLEX, 3068 LONGFELLOW DRIVE
• LAKESHORE COMMUNITY CENTER, 6440 LOWER BAY ROAD
• BAYSIDE FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6215 WEST HINDS STREET
• WEST HANCOCK FIRE DEPARTMENT, 16006 WASHINGTON STREET
• DIAMONDHEAD CITY HALL, 5000 DIAMONDHEAD CIRCLE
Residents are asked to bring their own shovels. For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
Reeves said in the press conference Saturday that space would be limited at storm shelters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no one would be turned away.
He urged people to plan early and evacuate earlier than you normally would if the storms do become a local threat.
