The entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is now under a Hurricane Warning.
Hancock County on Tuesday issued a voluntary evacuation order in advance of Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to make landfall — possible on the Mississippi Gulf Coast — by late on Wednesday.
“This voluntary evacuation is for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous, creeks, and in travel trailers, modular homes, mobile homes, homes under construction and or partially constructed homes,” according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency.
The EMA coordinated with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Waveland and Diamondhead on the order.
“The low lying areas include but are not limited to the following: Shoreline Park (East & West side of HWY 603), North Beach - Cedar Point, South Beach BLVD - Bay St. Louis & Waveland, South Side of Diamondhead, Clermont Harbor, Lakeshore, Ansley/Heron Bay, Pearlington, Harbor Drive, Chapman Road, Jourdan River Drive,” according to the release.
The EMA, the American Red Cross and the Mississippi Department of Human Services opened the Kiln Shelter at 18320 Hwy. 43 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. People using the shelter were asked to “bring all items to be self-contained (bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks).”
Pets will not be allowed in the general population shelters. For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency now has self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations:
• Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
• Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
• Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
• Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
• West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
• Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Both the Hancock and Bay-Waveland School Districts on Tuesday determined that all students would do distance learning on Wednesday and Thursday, rather than go into the classrooms.
As of press time Tuesday, a Hurricane Warning was in effect from Morgan City, La., to the Mississippi/Alabama Border.
“Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area on the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning Wednesday afternoon,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on the northern Gulf coast by late Wednesday, and tropical storm conditions are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch area late Wednesday.
“Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread well inland across portions of southeast Mississippi and southern Alabama Wednesday night.
There was also a Storm Surge Warning in effect from Intracoastal City, La., to Navarre, Fla.
Zeta had been downgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday, but was expected to gain strength again as it passed over the southern Gulf of Mexico and be “at or near hurricane strength” when it makes landfall, according to the NHC.
