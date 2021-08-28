The latest National Hurricane Center advisory on Hurricane Ida Saturday morning brought some good news for Hancock County -- we're no longer under a Hurricane Watch, meaning Ida's predicted Category 4-force winds should stay to the west of us.
However, the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is still under a Tropical Storm Warning, with expected sustained winds in the 70 mph range, storm surge of 7-11 feet and torrential rain and possible flooding.
Local emergency officials still urge caution -- make all storm preparations as early as possible today, if you haven't already.
Ida is expected to make landfall in coastal Louisiana some time on Sunday, and its rain bands, high winds and storm surge will reach the Mississippi Gulf Coast much earlier.
The mandatory evacuation order for the low-lying areas in Hancock County is still in effect, including in Cedar Point; Shoreline Park; both sides of Hwy. 603; South and North Beach boulevards; Lakeshore; Ansley; Herron Bay; the south side of Clermont Harbor; Chapman Road; and Jourdan River Drive.
There's also the threat of tornadoes: "Tornadoes will be possible Sunday into Monday across the northern Gulf coast states including parts of eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, central and southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle," according to the NHC. "The longest duration tornado threat will exist across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi."
The Hancock Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross opened the Kiln Shelter, located at 18320 Hwy 43, at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
If you decide to go to the shelter, please make sure to bring all items to be self-contained, including bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks. Pets will not be allowed in the general population shelters. If you have COVID, please call 228-255-0942 before traveling to the shelter.
COVID protocols, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and temperature checks, will be in effect.
