Officials are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Hancock County native on Sunday afternoon.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and other agencies responded to the scene Sunday.
Picayune resident and Hancock High graduate Savannah Davis was identified as having died as a result of the accident, officials said.
"Heaven gained one of the good ones today,” Davis’ friend Erica LoRisha Ladner said on social media. "Please pray for her family and friends through this hard time."
The Sea Coast Echo will provide more details as they become available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.