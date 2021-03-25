The Hancock County NAACP will host a political forum next week for candidates in the upcoming Bay St. Louis Municipal primary elections.
The forum is scheduled for Monday, March 29, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church Holy Spirit Center, located at 301 S. Necaise Ave. in Bay St. Louis.
All the candidates are invited to attend and answer questions from a panel and selected questions from audience members.
The primary elections for Bay St. Louis are scheduled for April 6, with any necessary runoffs to be held on April 27. The general election is scheduled June 8.
Mayor Mike Favre is unopposed this year, and will go automatically on to serve a second term.
In the Bay St. Louis City Council races, only Ward 3 incumbent Councilman Jeffrey Reed, a Democrat, and Ward 6 Councilman Josh DeSalvo, a Republican, will be unopposed this year.
At-Large Councilman Gary Knoblock will be challenged in the Republican primary by Jerry Felder.
In Ward 1, long-time Councilman Doug Seal will be challenged in the Republican primary by Tisha Murphy.
No Democrats filed for either Ward 1 or the at-large council positions.
Ward 2 Councilman Gene Hoffman will be unopposed in the Republican primary, but will square off in the general election against former Councilwoman Wendy McDonald, the only Democrat in the race.
Ward 4 Incumbent Councilman Larry Smith will face challenger Kyle Lewis in the Republican primary.
Ward 5 Incumbent William B. “Buddy” Zimmerman will square off against Thaddeus Collier in the Republican primary. Jeff “Poolman” Harding, initially qualified for the primary, but has since left the race.
No Democrats filed in either of those races.
